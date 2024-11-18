14 brilliant photos of Santa switching on the Christmas lights in Derry back in November 2004

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 08:54 GMT
Check out these photos of a packed out Guildhall, as Santa brings joy to Derry and switches on the Christmas lights.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

The McCourt cousins from Westalnd Street and Bracken Park. Clockwise from front are Shaun, Eimear, Ruairi and James. (1911C35) : Christmas Lights Switch on, from November 2004 in the Guildhall Square.

A section of the large crowd in the Guildhall Sqaure for the Christmas lights switch on. (1911C41) : Christmas Lights Switch on, from November 2004 in the Guildhall Square.

HELPING HAND & HOOK! - The Mayor of Derry, Councillor Gearoid O'hEara, switching on the Christmas lights on Wednesday night helped by Santa Claus and Captain Hook. (1911C47) : Christmas Lights Switch on, from November 2004 in the Guildhall Square.

EAGER ANTICIPATION - Children on the look out for the arrival of Santa. (1911C42) : Christmas Lights Switch on, from November 2004 in the Guildhall Square.

