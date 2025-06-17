3 . Studio 2 Summer Camp

Studio 2 hosts four weeks of summer camp for children aged 4-11. The camp focuses on arts and crafts, dance, drama, movies, musical theatre, and games. The cost is £80 per week for one child, £140 for two siblings, and £200 for three siblings. The first week begins on June 30, the second on July 7, the third on July 14, and the final week starts on July 21, ending on July 25. Each day runs from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney