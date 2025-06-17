Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and respective summer schemes.
1. The Foyle Arena in St Columb’s Park
The Foyle Arena in St Columb’s Park is hosting a summer scheme for kids aged between 6-12. Week 1: Tue 1 - Fri July 4 • 10am - 2pm • £24, Week 2: Mon 7 - Fri July 11 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 3: Tue 15 - Fri July 18 • 10am - 2pm • £24, Week 4: Mon 21 - Fri July 25 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 5: Mon 28 July - Fri August 1 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 6: Mon 4 - Fri August 8 • 10am - 2pm • £30 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Templemore Sports Complex. DER2152GS – 005
Templemore Sports Complex are holding their summer scheme for kids aged between 6-12. Week 1: Tue 1 - Fri July 4 • 10am - 2pm • £24, Week 2: Mon 7- Fri July 11 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 3: Tue 15 - Fri July 18 • 10am - 2pm • £24, Week 4: Mon 21- Fri July 25 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 5: Mon July 28 - Fri August 1 • 10am - 2pm • £30, Week 6: Mon 4 - Fri August 8 • 10am - 2pm • £30 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Studio 2 Summer Camp
Studio 2 hosts four weeks of summer camp for children aged 4-11. The camp focuses on arts and crafts, dance, drama, movies, musical theatre, and games. The cost is £80 per week for one child, £140 for two siblings, and £200 for three siblings. The first week begins on June 30, the second on July 7, the third on July 14, and the final week starts on July 21, ending on July 25. Each day runs from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Ballougry Primary School Summer Camp
Held at Ballougry Primary School, the Summer Camp is for children aged 4-12. It features arts and crafts, baking, yoga, sports, and other fun activities. The Summer Camp runs from June 30 to July 4, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Photo: George Sweeney