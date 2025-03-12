Miss Ciara Hegarty and young Roan excited by all the colourful costumes celebrating World Book Day at Greenhaw Primary School.placeholder image
Miss Ciara Hegarty and young Roan excited by all the colourful costumes celebrating World Book Day at Greenhaw Primary School.

14 gorgeous pictures of World Book Day at Greenhaw Primary School

By Jim McCafferty
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:33 BST
Greenhaw PS celebrated World Book Day in style last week with gorgeous costumes based on their favourite characters.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

P6 pupil Amelie ready to cast a spell during Greenhaw Primary School's World Book Day celebrations on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Kevin Smith pictured at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday with Key Stage 2 World Book Day prizewinners.

Classroom Assistant Miss Ward with pupils Ayda and Sofia getting in some reading to celebrate World Book Day at Greenhaw PS.

Miss Morrison and Mrs. Feeney with P1 pupils Alana, Matthew, Mia, Robyn, Annie, Conor and Tony at Greenhaw PS.

