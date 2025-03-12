Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
P6 pupil Amelie ready to cast a spell during Greenhaw Primary School's World Book Day celebrations on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Mr. Kevin Smith pictured at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday with Key Stage 2 World Book Day prizewinners. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Classroom Assistant Miss Ward with pupils Ayda and Sofia getting in some reading to celebrate World Book Day at Greenhaw PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Miss Morrison and Mrs. Feeney with P1 pupils Alana, Matthew, Mia, Robyn, Annie, Conor and Tony at Greenhaw PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography