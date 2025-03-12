Derry neighbours want action over rat infestation amid rubble of collapsed wall

Miss Morrison and Mrs. Feeney with P1 pupils Alana, Matthew, Mia, Robyn, Annie, Conor and Tony at Greenhaw PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Classroom Assistant Miss Ward with pupils Ayda and Sofia getting in some reading to celebrate World Book Day at Greenhaw PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Mr. Kevin Smith pictured at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday with Key Stage 2 World Book Day prizewinners. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

P6 pupil Amelie ready to cast a spell during Greenhaw Primary School's World Book Day celebrations on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Greenhaw PS celebrated World Book Day in style last week with gorgeous costumes based on their favourite characters.

Miss Ciara Hegarty and young Roan excited by all the colourful costumes celebrating World Book Day at Greenhaw Primary School.