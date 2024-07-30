Children playing in the new Festival Park, Shore Front, Buncrana in July 2004. (0607C68)Children playing in the new Festival Park, Shore Front, Buncrana in July 2004. (0607C68)
14 great pictures of fun at Buncrana Festival Playpark and Malin GAA summer camp in July 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
See if you can spot someone you know.

Members of the U-13 girls team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad in July 2004.Included, are Aoife Hegarty and Mark O'Hagan, coachs, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A07)

Members of the U-10 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Damian Ward, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A06)

Members of the U-8 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Michael Byrne, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A05)

Members of the U-13 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Adrian Doherty, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A08)

