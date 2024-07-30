14 great pictures of fun at Buncrana Festival Playpark and Malin GAA summer camp in July 2004

See if you can spot someone you know.
Members of the U-13 girls team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad in July 2004.Included, are Aoife Hegarty and Mark O'Hagan, coachs, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A07)Photo: DJ
Members of the U-10 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Damian Ward, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A06)Photo: DJ
Members of the U-8 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Michael Byrne, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A05)Photo: DJ
Members of the U-13 boys team taking part in the Malin GAA Summer Camp at Glengad.Included, are Adrian Doherty, coach, and Eamon Redden, County player. (2007A08)Photo: DJ
