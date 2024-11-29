Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000.Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000.
14 pictures of festive parties and places in Derry back in the early 2000s

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST
Mobile phones and selfies were still a relatively new phenomenon at the time but the Journal photographers were out capturing some of the people and places gathered together over Christmas back in the early 2000s at Pilot’s Row and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, the thatched Three Flowers pub and Seagate’s family party.

Photos: Derry Journal.

1. Pilot's Row Party 2000 (3).jpg

Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

2. Pilot's Row Party 2000 (2).jpg

Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

3. Pilot's Row Party 2000 (5).jpg

Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

4. Pilot's Row Party 2000 (4).jpg

Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

