Senior citizens' Christmas party at Pilot's Row back in the year 2000.

14 pictures of festive parties and places in Derry back in the early 2000s

Mobile phones and selfies were still a relatively new phenomenon at the time but the Journal photographers were out capturing some of the people and places gathered together over Christmas back in the early 2000s at Pilot’s Row and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, the thatched Three Flowers pub and Seagate’s family party.