14 pictures of festive parties and places in Derry back in the early 2000s
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST
Mobile phones and selfies were still a relatively new phenomenon at the time but the Journal photographers were out capturing some of the people and places gathered together over Christmas back in the early 2000s at Pilot’s Row and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, the thatched Three Flowers pub and Seagate’s family party.
