One of the brave St. Joseph’s Boys School staff members makes the plunge.

15 action shots of Reservoir Pier Jump by St Joseph's Boys School in Derry for charity

Pupils and staff from St Joseph’s Boys School have taken the plunge in a winter pier jump at Creggan Reservoir in aid of Children In Crossfire.

By Brendan McDaid
11 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 8:59am

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal, St. Joseph’s Boys School pictured with her staff and students who took part in the Children in Crossfire Pier Dive at the Creggan Reservoir on Saturday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

COOL DUDE!. . . .One of the young St. Joseph’s pier jumpers makes his descencion into the cold waters of the reservoir on Saturday.

BRAVE JUMP!. . . .St. Joseph’s Boys School teacher Fiona Page jumps off the pier on Saturday.

4. 03-12-22 St. Joes Pier 06.jpg

People and participants attending the Pier Jump.

