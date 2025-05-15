15 brilliant photographs from Derry Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr’s final Tea Dance in the Guildhall

In a poignant moment local artist Paul Heron presented a framed portrait to Colr. Barr at it was her final Tea Dance as Mayor.
The monthly event is one of the most popular in the social calendar and one of the mayor’s favourite diary commitments.
1. 100 years old Margaret Robinson with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Mayor's final Tea Dance held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
2. Paul Heron presents a framed drawing to Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Mayor's final Tea Dance held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
3. Group pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Mayor's final Tea Dance held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
4. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with members of New Horizons (Strabane) at the Mayor's final Tea Dance held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
