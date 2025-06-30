15 brilliant photographs from School of Medicine Graduation in the Millennium Forum and Guildhall, Derry

The new doctors were joined by Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences.
The graduation, UU noted, was tribute to the many individuals and partners who helped turn this vision into reality.
1. Aoife Gallagher, Bridie Fox and Rachel Doran. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
Aoife Gallagher, Bridie Fox and Rachel Doran. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye : Stephen Hamilton
2. Image 3.JPG
Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine; Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University; and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, alongside Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students. Photo: Stephen Hamilton
3. Image 4.JPG
Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students. Photo: Stephen Hamilton
4. Martin Gallagher, Ben Henderson Courtney and Jacqueline Gallagher Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
Martin Gallagher, Ben Henderson Courtney and Jacqueline Gallagher Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye : Stephen Hamilton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.