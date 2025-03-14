15 brilliant photos from the opening of the new holy shop in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
St Paul’s holy shop had its grand opening on Friday, and after the closure of Veritas on Shipquay street this shop aims to bring the faith back to the city centre.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Pictured at the official opening of St Paul’s book and gift shop on Shipquay Street are, from left, are staff members Marie Brown (manager), Margaret Devlin, Geraldine Carlin and Catrina Saunders, Fr. Thomas, Fr. Sebastian, Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr. Gilbert and Fr. Paul. Photo: George Sweeney

Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown officially opens the St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph are members of staff and members of the Society of St Paul. Photo: George Sweeney

Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph is Fr. Thomas from the Society of St Paul Maynooth. Photo: George Sweeney

