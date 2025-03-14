Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Pictured at the official opening of St Paul’s book and gift shop on Shipquay Street are, from left, are staff members Marie Brown (manager), Margaret Devlin, Geraldine Carlin and Catrina Saunders, Fr. Thomas, Fr. Sebastian, Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr. Gilbert and Fr. Paul. Photo: George Sweeney
Pictured at the official opening of St Paul’s book and gift shop on Shipquay Street are, from left, are staff members Marie Brown (manager), Margaret Devlin, Geraldine Carlin and Catrina Saunders, Fr. Thomas, Fr. Sebastian, Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr. Gilbert and Fr. Paul. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney
Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown officially opens the St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph are members of staff and members of the Society of St Paul. Photo: George Sweeney
Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown officially opens the St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph are members of staff and members of the Society of St Paul. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph is Fr. Thomas from the Society of St Paul Maynooth. Photo: George Sweeney
Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown blesses the newly opened St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph is Fr. Thomas from the Society of St Paul Maynooth. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney