The story of Christmas was retold by children from Long Tower Primary School in Derry this week.
Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Some of the children who took part in the P3 Nativity at Long Tower PS on Monday last.
Some of the children who took part in the P3 Nativity at Long Tower PS on Monday last.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Shepherds (front) - Troy McCartney, Harry Cooke, Thomas McCallion, and at back, Angels - Hannah McConomy, Faye Tyre, Eireann Wilson and Farrah Daly.
Shepherds (front) - Troy McCartney, Harry Cooke, Thomas McCallion, and at back, Angels - Hannah McConomy, Faye Tyre, Eireann Wilson and Farrah Daly.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Three wise men Brody Toland, Cahir McMenamin and Cillian Doran pictured at the start of the Long Tower PS P3 Nativity on Monday morning.
Three wise men Brody Toland, Cahir McMenamin and Cillian Doran pictured at the start of the Long Tower PS P3 Nativity on Monday morning.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. P3 Narrators tell the story of the Christmas Nativity on Monday last. (Photos; Jim McCafferty Photography)
P3 Narrators tell the story of the Christmas Nativity on Monday last. (Photos; Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography