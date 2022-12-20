News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hayley White and Ellie Frazer pictured during Monday’s Nativity at Long Tower PS.

15 images of The Nativity as performed by Long Tower Primary School in Derry

The story of Christmas was retold by children from Long Tower Primary School in Derry this week.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. Some of the children who took part in the P3 Nativity at Long Tower PS on Monday last.

Some of the children who took part in the P3 Nativity at Long Tower PS on Monday last.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

2. Shepherds (front) - Troy McCartney, Harry Cooke, Thomas McCallion, and at back, Angels - Hannah McConomy, Faye Tyre, Eireann Wilson and Farrah Daly.

Shepherds (front) - Troy McCartney, Harry Cooke, Thomas McCallion, and at back, Angels - Hannah McConomy, Faye Tyre, Eireann Wilson and Farrah Daly.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

3. Three wise men Brody Toland, Cahir McMenamin and Cillian Doran pictured at the start of the Long Tower PS P3 Nativity on Monday morning.

Three wise men Brody Toland, Cahir McMenamin and Cillian Doran pictured at the start of the Long Tower PS P3 Nativity on Monday morning.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

4. P3 Narrators tell the story of the Christmas Nativity on Monday last. (Photos; Jim McCafferty Photography)

P3 Narrators tell the story of the Christmas Nativity on Monday last. (Photos; Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Derry