15 of the highest rated Chinese takeaways in Derry - according to Google Reviews

There’s so denying that Derry people love their food and that Chinese food it a firm favourite in the city.
With so many different Chinese restaurants available and people having different favourites, it can be hard to figure out which one to go to or where is the best. The ‘Journal’ looked at the Chinese restaurants in Derry which have a 4* rating or more on Google Reviews and compiled the following list:
1. Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and Takeaway, Foyle Street
Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and Takeaway on Foyle Street has a 4.2* rating out of 5 with 98 reviews. One reviewer said: "I've given 5stars to this lovely restaurant because it's an all rounder, the staff are really friendly and the service is fantastic ..as for the food, it is absolutely delicious .I will definitely be back .. Parking: Car park is a short walking distance across the street" Photo: none
2. Far East
Far East on Spencer Road in Derry has a rating of 4.5* with 117 reviews. one reviewer said: "Honestly, the best Chinese I’ve had in ages. Got the £13 special, salt and chilli chicken was unreal. Beef chow mien was the best I’ve ever had. Curry sauce was perfect. And the girl on the phone was so polite and up lifting." Photo: none
3. China Kitchen on Messines Terrace
China Kitchen on Messines Terrace scored 4.5* out of 5 with 65 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great food the chips were beautiful quick delivery would definitely recommend this Chinese " Photo: none
4. Beijing House Chinese Takeaway
Beijing House Chinese Takeaway at 45 Buncrana Road received 4.8* out of 5 with 45 reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic food. Can’t recommend the Peking duck and char Sui chow Mein enough. Very generous portions too. This is my Chinese of choice now. Best in town" Photo: none