15 pictures of the MacCafferty School of Music Annual Charity Class Feis

The MacCafferty School of Music held their annual charity class feis at the Millennium Forum on Sunday last.
This year's event was in aid of Relay For Life.
The MacCafferty School was joined by Ann Marie Hickey’s pupils for this fundraiser.
1. CHARITY FEIS AT FORUM
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis
Adjudicators Emer Dunne and Bronagh Cullen, former MacCafferty School pupils pictured on Sunday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis
Eoghan and Ciaran from the junior section of Sunday’s Feis take a bow.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis
Proudy holding aloft the Cissie Parlour Trophy is Corey Carlin.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography