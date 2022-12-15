15 pictures of the MacCafferty School of Music Annual Charity Class Feis

1. CHARITY FEIS AT FORUM

CHARITY FEIS AT FORUM. . . . .The MacCafferty School of Music held their annual charity class feis this year in aid of Relay For Life. The MacCafferty School were joined by Ann Marie Hickey’s pupils for this fundraiser. From left, Ann Marie Hickey, Ciaran O’Somachain and Una O’Somachain. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

