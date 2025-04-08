15 pictures of the unveiling of the Friar Seamus Hegarty statue in Buncrana

The impressive statue commemorating Fr Hegarty was created by local artist Rory Harron and funded under the Community Recognition Programme, an initiative of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Under this programme, Donegal County Council in partnership with Buncrana Tidy Towns have undertaken a programme of works at the popular Fr Hegarty’s Walk, which have also included repairs to some areas of the walkway, new signage and access improvements.

The statue, located just above Fr Hegarty’s Rock itself along the shores was Lough Swilly, was officially unveiled by His Excellency, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Papal Nuncio and Minister of State for Sport and Policy, Charlie McConalogue TD.

They were joined by Bishop of Derry, The Most Reverend Donal McKeown, Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley, Father Damian Polly OP Dominican Friar and Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Councillor, Jack Murray, as well as local representatives and hundreds of members of the local community.

You can read more about the unveiling by clicking here.

The unveiling of a statue commemorating Friar Seamus Hegarty at Fr Hegarty's Rock on Friday.

An oak tree was planted by Bishop Donal McKeown, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Papal Nuncio and Fr Francis Bradley PP on Friday ahead of the unveiling to mark the Papal Nuncio's visit.

His Excellency Archbishop Luis. Mariano Montemayor, Papal Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps 'high fives' pupils from Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney.

Father Damian Polly OP Dominican Friar with local schoolchildren after the Laying of the Wreath.