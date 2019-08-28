150 members of 'Royal Black' to parade through Derry on 'Last Saturday'

A hundred and fifty members of the Royal Black Institution will march through Derry on Saturday in one of the last main demonstrations of the loyalist marching season.

Members of the City of Londonderry No 2 District Royal Black Preceptory will parade from the Old Waterside Health Centre for the city centre from 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, as part of the loyal order's traditional ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations.

Two bands - the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band and the Churchill Flute Band - will take part in the parade. A hundred supporters are expected.

Participants will then depart for Garvagh where the RBI's main County Derry demonstration will take place.

Hosted by local preceptory Star of Bethlehem RBP 504, the parade will involves four districts – City of Londonderry, South Londonderry, Raphoe and organisers Coleraine.

A total of 32 preceptories will take to the streets, accompanied by around 28 bands, making a parade of upwards of 3,000 people.

Once proceedings have concluded in Garvagh members of the City of Londonderry No 2 District Royal Black Preceptory will travel back to Derry for the return leg of their demonstration in the city from approximately 6 p.m.