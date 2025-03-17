1,500 homes affected by 'significant' burst on a water trunkmain in Inishowen area of Donegal

A significant burst on a trunkmain supplying customers from Uisce Éireann’s Inishowen West Meendoran Water Treatment Plant in county Donegal has occurred.

Areas affected by the burst throughout Monday and into Tuesday include Dunaff, Urris, Gortfad, Clonmany, and Ballyliffin. In excess of 1,500 properties in the catchment region are affected by this unplanned outage.

Damien O’Sullivan, Water Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann said: “We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience while we return the water supply to customers as quickly as possible.”

The necessary repairs are expected to be completed by 12:00 midday Tuesday, March 18.

For customers who are at the end of the line or on higher ground, it typically takes 2-3 hours for their supply to return.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

A spokesperson said: “Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.”

“Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

“Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.”