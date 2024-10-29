16 fabulous photographs of the Mellow DEEDS choir performing at City of Derry International Choir Festival

The choir served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.
Here are some pictures from the event.
1. Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan pictured with Mairead Nic Bhloscaidh and Nicky Fallon, International Choral Festival at the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.
Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan pictured with Mairead Nic Bhloscaidh and Nicky Fallon, International Choral Festival at the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning. Photo: JMcC
2. Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC
3. The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.
The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan. Photo: JMcC
4. The Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal performing at the International Choral Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.
The Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal performing at the International Choral Festival in Creggan on Friday morning. Photo: JMcC