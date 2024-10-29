16 fabulous photographs of the Mellow DEEDS choir performing at City of Derry International Choir Festival

2 . Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

