Group pictured enjoying the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.placeholder image
Group pictured enjoying the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

16 fabulous photographs of the Mellow DEEDS choir performing at City of Derry International Choir Festival

By Jim McCafferty
Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 16:37 BST
The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme.

The choir served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.

Here are some pictures from the event.

Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan pictured with Mairead Nic Bhloscaidh and Nicky Fallon, International Choral Festival at the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

1. Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan pictured with Mairead Nic Bhloscaidh and Nicky Fallon, International Choral Festival at the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan pictured with Mairead Nic Bhloscaidh and Nicky Fallon, International Choral Festival at the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

2. Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Mr.Conor Lynch, Vice Principal and students from St. Mary's College, Derry being welcomed to the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning by Anna Nolan, Choir Conductor and Sinead Devine, Co-Ordinator, DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan. The choir performed alongside the Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.

3. The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.

The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
The Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal performing at the International Choral Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

4. The Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal performing at the International Choral Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

The Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal performing at the International Choral Festival in Creggan on Friday morning. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portugal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice