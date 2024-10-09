Imogen Harron, Sean Harkin, Ellie McConnell and Eoghan McLaughlin pictured at the St. Joseph's Annual School Formal at the City Hotel on Friday night.Imogen Harron, Sean Harkin, Ellie McConnell and Eoghan McLaughlin pictured at the St. Joseph's Annual School Formal at the City Hotel on Friday night.
17 brilliant photographs from the St. Joseph’s Boys’ School annual formal in Derry’s City Hotel

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 15:48 BST
A fantastic evening was enjoyed by all as young men from St. Joseph's Boys’ School and their guests attended the Creggan school’s annual formal last Friday evening.

Proud teachers and staff joined the boys and their partners at the event in the City Hotel. Here’s a selection of photographs.

Calvin Deeney, Carol Logue, Lily Cooke and Cianan McCauley pictured at the St. Joseph's Annual School Formal at the City Hotel on Friday night.

Sophie Feeney and Tiernan Harris pictured at the St. Joseph's Annual School Formal at the City Hotel on Friday night.

Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Annual School Formal at the City Hotel on Friday night last. From left, Dara Rogan, Dara Doherty, Matthew Doherty and Tristan Doran. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Joseph's Boys School Principal Ciara Deane, pictured with Sean Harkin at Friday's formal.

