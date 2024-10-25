17 brilliant photographs of harvest thanksgiving at Derry’s Ballougry Primary School

77 brilliant pictures of Derry people partying 20 years ago in March 2005

Ballougry Primary School pupils Everly (P3) and Olivia (P1) pictured at the Harvest Assembly and Food Bank held in the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Ballougry Primary School pupils Eddie (P3) and Darragh (P2) pictured at the Harvest Assembly and Food Bank held in the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Ballougry Primary School pupil Farrah (P5) pictured at the Harvest Assembly and Food Bank held in the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Ballougry Primary School pupils Chloe (P7) and Danny (P6) pictured at the Harvest Assembly and Food Bank held in the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The school community was joined by the children’s parents and guardians for the special celebrations and performances.

Pupils and staff at Ballougry Primary School recently celebrated Harvest Thanksgiving with songs, poems, readings and prayers.

Ballougry Primary School pupils Raeya (P5) and Grace (P4) pictured at the Harvest Assembly and Food Bank held in the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney