The fun day featured not one, but two bouncy castles and a free barbecue, face painting, tricks and treats from In Your Space Circus as well as various arts and crafts stalls.
Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with young friends at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with young friends at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
2. Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
3. Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
4. The was a variety of food at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
The was a variety of food at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George SweeneyPhoto: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.