Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and members of the North West Migrant Forum launch the Intercultural Community Café, located on the second floor of the Embassy building, at the Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. The £175,012 project is co-funded by the EU and UK Government. Photo: George SweeneyMayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and members of the North West Migrant Forum launch the Intercultural Community Café, located on the second floor of the Embassy building, at the Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. The £175,012 project is co-funded by the EU and UK Government. Photo: George Sweeney
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and members of the North West Migrant Forum launch the Intercultural Community Café, located on the second floor of the Embassy building, at the Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. The £175,012 project is co-funded by the EU and UK Government. Photo: George Sweeney

17 brilliant photos of North West Migrant's Fun day in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:39 BST
North West Migrants Forum held a fun day for all on July 27.

The fun day featured not one, but two bouncy castles and a free barbecue, face painting, tricks and treats from In Your Space Circus as well as various arts and crafts stalls.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with young friends at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy the activities at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

The was a variety of food at the North West Migrant Forum’s Fun Day held in Brooke Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

