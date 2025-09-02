17 brilliant photos of Year 8 pupils starting at Derry’s St. Joseph’s Boys’ School

By Jim McCafferty
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
A new cohort of Year 8 pupils began their secondary level journey at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School on Friday.

The new pupils received a very warm welcome from Principal Ciara Deane and her staff.

Thumbs up from these three Year 8 starts at St. Joseph's Boys School on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mums pictured leaving their sons off at St. Joseph's Boys School on Friday last as the new Year 8 intake started the school.

Parents pictured with their sons who started at St. Joseph's Boys School on Friday last.

A big hug from mum for this Year 8 student who started at St. Joseph's on Friday.

