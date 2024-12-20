Bingo MC Micky Doherty pictured with Bernie Gallagher, Robin Meenan, Bridie McGlinchey and Molly Lynch. : .placeholder image
Bingo MC Micky Doherty pictured with Bernie Gallagher, Robin Meenan, Bridie McGlinchey and Molly Lynch. : .

17 fantastic photographs of Old Library Trust’s annual Christmas bingo in Creggan

By Jim McCafferty
Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:11 BST
There was a packed house at the Old Library Trust’s annual Christmas bingo on December 18 where all were entertained by the fabulous Micky Doherty as well as a plethora of fantastic prizes on offer to all who played.

Speaking after the event, OLT Programme Manager Sabrina Lynch said: “This is all about getting people out to enjoy a good night’s entertainment where our community can socialise together. And, once again, our team at the OLT stepped up and made it a wonderful night.”

IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. . . .Doreen Travers, Ann O'Donnell and Lyn O'Connell get into the festive mood at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo. : .

1. IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. . . .Doreen Travers, Ann O'Donnell and Lyn O'Connell get into the festive mood at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo.

IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. . . .Doreen Travers, Ann O'Donnell and Lyn O'Connell get into the festive mood at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Spasy McGilloway, an OLT regular steals Micky Doherty's limelight at Wednesday's Christmas Bingo. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography) : .

2. Spasy McGilloway, an OLT regular steals Micky Doherty's limelight at Wednesday's Christmas Bingo. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Spasy McGilloway, an OLT regular steals Micky Doherty's limelight at Wednesday's Christmas Bingo. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Zara Watson, Jade McLaughlin and Laura Higgins enjoying Wednesday's Bingo. : .

3. Zara Watson, Jade McLaughlin and Laura Higgins enjoying Wednesday's Bingo.

Zara Watson, Jade McLaughlin and Laura Higgins enjoying Wednesday's Bingo. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
SWEET PHOTOGRAPHER!. . . .Moya Colhoun, Liz McGilloway, Katrina Grieve and Marian Strunks at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo. : .

4. SWEET PHOTOGRAPHER!. . . .Moya Colhoun, Liz McGilloway, Katrina Grieve and Marian Strunks at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo.

SWEET PHOTOGRAPHER!. . . .Moya Colhoun, Liz McGilloway, Katrina Grieve and Marian Strunks at Wednesday's OLT Christmas Bingo. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice