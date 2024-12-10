Ebrington PS P7 pupils sample some of their baking during Monday's Active Learning Day at Oakgrove Integrated College.placeholder image
17 marvellous photographs of Derry primary pupils taking part in Active Learning Day at Oakgrove Integrated College

By Jim McCafferty
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 15:49 BST
Pupils from primary schools across Derry got a sample of life at secondary level during an Active Learning Day at Oakgrove Integrated College.

The P7s, who will soon transition to the next stage of their educational journey, were given a warm welcome at the Waterside school.

Here are some photographs.

Manchester United Foundation coach Mr. Martin Smith putting Drumahoe PS P7 pupils through their paces on Monday.

Pupils from Model PS pictured during Monday's Active Learning Day' at Oakgrove Integrated College.

Primary 7 pupils from Ebrington and Drumahoe are given a tour of the school on Monday.

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College welcomign pupils from Model PS to the College on Monday last as part of an 'Active Learning Day'. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

