17 pictures as Supercar Saturday in Derry proves a huge success

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th May 2024, 11:17 BST
There was a real buzz as a fleet of world-class supercars rallied in Guildhall Square at the weekend in a charity initiative by Mayor Patricia Logue in conjunction with car enthusiast Gary McCaul to raise funds for the Mayor’s two chosen charities, the Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

SIUPERCAR SATURDAY. . . .The scene in Guildhall Square on Saturday.

SIUPERCAR SATURDAY. . . .The Mayor Patricia Logue, husband James, son Ronan and grandchildren Dara (6) and Aoibhe (3) at Saturday's Supercar Saturday event to raise funds for her charitites.

People enjoying the Supercar event in Guildhall Square on Saturday. The event was held to raise monies for the Mayor's Charities.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue and husband James pictured with Supercar organiser Gary McCaul in Guildhall Square on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

