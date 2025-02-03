17 pictures from the Bloody Sunday commemorative march in Derry 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:32 BST
Images from the Bloody Sunday March for Justice which was held on Sunday in Derry as part of a programme of events marking the 53rd anniversary of the killings in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Relatives carrying white crosses stop for a moment of remembrance at a mural dedicated to those murdered on Bloody Sunday, during Sunday’s March for Justice. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives carry white crosses during the annual Bloody Sunday march. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives carry white crosses during the annual Bloody Sunday march. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives of those murdered in the Ballymurphy massacre in 1971 take part in the annual Bloody Sunday march. Photo: George Sweeney

