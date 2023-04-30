17 rocking photos from Derry Jazz Festival 2023

Some of the images from Derry’s huge Jazz Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Jiving to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 146
Jiving to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 146 Photo: George Sweeney
2. A couple jive to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 145
A couple jive to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 145 Photo: George Sweeney
3. The Back Chat Brass Band performing in Waterloo Place over the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 161
The Back Chat Brass Band performing in Waterloo Place over the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 161 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Revellers enjoy a jazz performance in the Guildhall, from the Jive Aces, during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS –154
Revellers enjoy a jazz performance in the Guildhall, from the Jive Aces, during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS –154 Photo: George Sweeney