17 rocking photos from Derry Jazz Festival 2023

Some of the images from Derry’s huge Jazz Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

By George Sweeney
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Jiving to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 146

A couple jive to music of the Jive Aces during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 145

The Back Chat Brass Band performing in Waterloo Place over the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 161

Revellers enjoy a jazz performance in the Guildhall, from the Jive Aces, during the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS –154

