17 spooktacular things to do and see during Europe's largest Halloween festival in Derry

1 . Halloween Parade

North West Carnival presents ‘City of Bones’ which will feature a host of spirits and otherworldly creatures that draw from the deep well of myth and legend associated with Samhain (Halloween). The parade aims to showcase the creative talent of our diverse communities and include arts, community, sports, music and performance based organisations from across the city, district and beyond. The annual Halloween Parade will start at 7 pm on Halloween night, starting at Queen's Quay. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney