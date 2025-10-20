17 spooktacular things to do and see during Europe's largest Halloween festival in Derry

The council said that from Tuesday October 28 – Friday October 31, the streets will be taken over by a cast of mythical and mysterious characters bringing the Celtic festival of Samhain to life.
Here are just some of the attractions during this year’s Halloween.
1. Halloween Parade
North West Carnival presents ‘City of Bones’ which will feature a host of spirits and otherworldly creatures that draw from the deep well of myth and legend associated with Samhain (Halloween). The parade aims to showcase the creative talent of our diverse communities and include arts, community, sports, music and performance based organisations from across the city, district and beyond. The annual Halloween Parade will start at 7 pm on Halloween night, starting at Queen's Quay. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Fireworks Finale
Fireworks will return to Derry Halloween 2025 on October 31, 8.15 pm. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. The Black Hall
Haunted House experience, The Black Hall, will be returning from October 28-31 in St Columb's Hall, recommended for ages 10 and above. Photo: The Black Hall
4. The Well to Hell
The Well to Hell, an immersive, 8D auditory experience, is set to return to St Columb’s Hall from October 28-31. This event is designed for ages 12 and above. Photo: The Black Hall