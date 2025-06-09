Families brought food to share while there was plenty of entertainment for the children with face-painting, Jo Jingles, bouncy castles and arts and craft.
The celebration was organised by the North West Islamic Association.
1. Dr Ziad Abdelrahman and Mrs Mina Lahna at the North West Islamic Association's celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport's Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Families at the North West Islamic Association's celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport's Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Mariam Killeney, Masida Alaskui and Mary Durkan at the North West Islamic Association's celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport's Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Guests at the North West Islamic Association's celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport's Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

