Families at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George SweeneyFamilies at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney
Families at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

18 brilliant photographs of Derry’s Eid al-Adha celebrations

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
Derry's Muslim community gathered at Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha – one of the main festivals in the annual calendar.

Families brought food to share while there was plenty of entertainment for the children with face-painting, Jo Jingles, bouncy castles and arts and craft.

The celebration was organised by the North West Islamic Association.

Dr Ziad Abdelrahman and Mrs Mina Lahna at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Dr Ziad Abdelrahman and Mrs Mina Lahna at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

Dr Ziad Abdelrahman and Mrs Mina Lahna at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Families at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Families at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

Families at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mariam Killeney, Masida Alaskui and Mary Durkan at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Mariam Killeney, Masida Alaskui and Mary Durkan at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

Mariam Killeney, Masida Alaskui and Mary Durkan at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Guests at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Guests at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney

Guests at the North West Islamic Association’s celebration of Eid Mubarak held in Templemore Sport’s Complex. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice