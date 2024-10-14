18 brilliant photographs of Foyle School of Speech and Drama Feis for the Foyle Hospice in Derry

97 brilliant Derry party and social photographs from March 2005

Friends Rachel Buckley and Lucy McLaughlin show off their trophies. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty

Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Included are Tara Breslin- Dean, Aoibhinn Stewart, Eve Callan, Sophia Chambers, Cara Deehan, Emma Swan, Saoirse Doherty and Anna Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty

Brother and sister Nessa and Cillian McGurk. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty

Eli Gillespie proudly smiles with his trophy. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty

Here’s a collection of photographs of some of the participants and winners from the event.

Sandra Biddle’s Foyle School of Speech and Drama celebrated another fantastic year with their annual charity Feis for the Foyle Hospice.

Mrs Biddle with some of her Year 12 young ladies. Included are Tabitha, Kate, Abigail , Emma, Kate, Evie and Willow. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)