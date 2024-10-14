18 brilliant photographs of Foyle School of Speech and Drama Feis for the Foyle Hospice in Derry

Here’s a collection of photographs of some of the participants and winners from the event.
1. Eli Gillespie proudly smiles with his trophy. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice
Eli Gillespie proudly smiles with his trophy. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Brother and sister Nessa and Cillian McGurk. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice
Brother and sister Nessa and Cillian McGurk. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Included are Tara Breslin- Dean, Aoibhinn Stewart, Eve Callan, Sophia Chambers, Cara Deehan, Emma Swan, Saoirse Doherty and Anna Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
: Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice
Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Included are Tara Breslin- Dean, Aoibhinn Stewart, Eve Callan, Sophia Chambers, Cara Deehan, Emma Swan, Saoirse Doherty and Anna Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
: Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Friends Rachel Buckley and Lucy McLaughlin show off their trophies. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice
Friends Rachel Buckley and Lucy McLaughlin show off their trophies. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice Photo: Jim McCafferty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.