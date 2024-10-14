Mrs Biddle with some of her Year 12 young ladies. Included are Tabitha, Kate, Abigail , Emma, Kate, Evie and Willow. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)Mrs Biddle with some of her Year 12 young ladies. Included are Tabitha, Kate, Abigail , Emma, Kate, Evie and Willow. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
18 brilliant photographs of Foyle School of Speech and Drama Feis for the Foyle Hospice in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 11:11 GMT
Sandra Biddle’s Foyle School of Speech and Drama celebrated another fantastic year with their annual charity Feis for the Foyle Hospice.

Here’s a collection of photographs of some of the participants and winners from the event.

Eli Gillespie proudly smiles with his trophy. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice

Brother and sister Nessa and Cillian McGurk. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice

Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Year 8 pupils with teacher Blathnaid Biddle. Included are Tara Breslin- Dean, Aoibhinn Stewart, Eve Callan, Sophia Chambers, Cara Deehan, Emma Swan, Saoirse Doherty and Anna Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice

Friends Rachel Buckley and Lucy McLaughlin show off their trophies. : Foyle School of Speech and Drama's fantastic annual charity feis for the Foyle Hospice

