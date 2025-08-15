18 brilliant photographs of Jitterbug Jackson’s ‘I Used to Dream of Rocket Ships’ show in Derry

The 'captain of chaos' crash landed in the Brandywell with a wallop on Thursday last delighting local audiences with his spectacular 'I Used to Dream of Rocket Ships' show.
The seasoned ‘raconteur’ and ‘ringmaster of the absurd’, as he describes himself, brought a thrilling and explosive mix of circus, comedy, dance, poetry, science and song, all set to a musical score to delight and inspire.
1. Fun and laughter with Jitterbug Jackson at Brandywell Park on Thursday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Fun and laughter with Jitterbug Jackson at Brandywell Park on Thursday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Facepainting was the order of the day before the arrival of Jitterbug Jackson 'The Greatest Show' at Brandywell Park on Thursday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Facepainting was the order of the day before the arrival of Jitterbug Jackson 'The Greatest Show' at Brandywell Park on Thursday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Help from one of the audience for Jitterbug.
Help from one of the audience for Jitterbug. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Jitterbug entertaining the audience at Brandywell Park during Thursday evening's Feile event 'The Greatest Show.' (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Jitterbug entertaining the audience at Brandywell Park during Thursday evening's Feile event 'The Greatest Show.' (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty