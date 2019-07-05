19,000 visitors to city stayed in an Airbnb

Around 19,000 visitors to Derry last year opted to stay in Airbnb accommodation earning local hosts over £800,000, new figures have revealed.

The figures released by Airbnb show that Derry is the second most popular destination, after Belfast, for their guests in 2018.

The city is followed in the top five by towns on the north coast, including Coleraine, Ballycastle and Portrush.

Across the North, guests and hosts on the platform generated over £75.5 million for the local economy in 2018 alone.

Guest spending accounted for almost three quarters (£59 million) of the total figure generated.

They spent on average £85 per day on activities like cultural experiences, sightseeing, shopping, travel and food and drink.

Hosts in the North meanwhile collectively earned over £16.4 million in the past year by welcoming almost 300,000 guests.

Visitors from Great Britain made up 44 per cent of all Airbnb guest arrivals, followed by the USA, Ireland, France and Canada.

The figures reveal that 77 per cent of guests who stayed with Airbnb in Northern Ireland said they use the platform to live like a local.

Guests also benefit from hosts knowledge of the local area, with 84 per cent of hosts saying they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests and 69 per cent offering their knowledge on cultural activities such as museums, festivals and historical sites.

Hadi Moussa, Airbnb, Country Manager UK and Northern Europe, said: “Airbnb has transformed the way people travel, helping visitors to explore beyond the traditional destinations and hotspots.

“Tourism plays an important role in the Northern Irish economy, and the Airbnb community of hosts and guests are helping to spread the benefits of this tourism, enabling travellers to live like locals and putting money in the pockets of local families, businesses and communities.”