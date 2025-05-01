19 brilliant pictures of dancing in the playground as The Jive Aces rock Derry school

By George Sweeney
Published 1st May 2025, 15:39 BST
Rosemount Primary School pupils enjoyed an unforgettable performance by the Jive Aces on the opening day of the Jazz & Big Band Festival.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Vince Hurley from the Jive Aces entertaining pupils from Rosemount Primary School during the band’s visit to the school on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Vince Hurley from the Jive Aces entertaining pupils from Rosemount Primary School during the band's visit to the school on Thursday morning.

Pupils and staff from Rosemount Primary School sing pictured with the Jive Aces and Deputy Major Darren Guy the school on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils and staff from Rosemount Primary School sing pictured with the Jive Aces and Deputy Major Darren Guy the school on Thursday morning.

Pupils from Rosemount Primary School sing with the Jive Aces during the band’s visit to the school on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils from Rosemount Primary School sing with the Jive Aces during the band's visit to the school on Thursday morning.

Pupils from Rosemount Primary School sing with the Jive Aces during the band’s visit to the school on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils from Rosemount Primary School sing with the Jive Aces during the band's visit to the school on Thursday morning.

