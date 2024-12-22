19 great photos from historic Derry cathedral's Christmas Festival

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:43 GMT
Check out the festive displays which were featured in St Columb’s Cathedral’s Christmas Festival in Derry.

Thousands of people from across the north west and beyond flocked to visit the festival, which ran in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Located in Derry city centre, the Church of Ireland St Columb’s Cathedral was built in the 1630s and is nearing its 400th anniversary. It is one of two cathedrals in the ancient city, with the Catholic St Eugene’s Cathedral also located nearby.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb’s Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb's Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb’s Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb's Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb’s Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb's Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb’s Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The exuberant Christmas display in St Columb's Cathedral marking the Christmas Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

