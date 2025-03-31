Members of the Hegarty family Sinead, Jack, Aoife, Anne and Declan (Garden Centre Manager) pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George SweeneyMembers of the Hegarty family Sinead, Jack, Aoife, Anne and Declan (Garden Centre Manager) pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney
Members of the Hegarty family Sinead, Jack, Aoife, Anne and Declan (Garden Centre Manager) pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

19 great photos of the opening of the new garden centre at Inishowen Co-Op in Buncrana

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:02 BST
Inishowen Co-Op officially opened its brand-new Garden Centre at the Buncranabranch on Saturday, March 29, with a fantastic, packed-out event.

All those in attendance enjoyed exploring the wide range of quality plants, trees, shrubs, bedding plants, basket plants, garden accessories, and much more.

Located within the Inishowen Co-Op branch, the new garden centre provides excellent car parking, quality service, and access to expert gardening knowledge to help both novice and seasoned gardeners achieve their best garden yet.

Inishowen Co-Op has been a cornerstone of the local community for many years, dedicated to providing quality products, services, and expert advice across a wide range of sectors. The new garden centre in Buncrana further demonstrates the Co-Op’s commitment to enhancing local services and promoting sustainable gardening.

There are a huge range of plants and shrubs at the newly opened Garden Centre in the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

1. There are a huge range of plants and shrubs at the newly opened Garden Centre in the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

There are a huge range of plants and shrubs at the newly opened Garden Centre in the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana are Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin , Declan Hegarty, Garden Centre Manager, and Gareth Whitmore, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana are Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin , Declan Hegarty, Garden Centre Manager, and Gareth Whitmore, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

Pictured at the newly opened Inishowen Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana are Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin , Declan Hegarty, Garden Centre Manager, and Gareth Whitmore, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin, centre, and Gareth Whitmore, on the right, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre speaking to a customer in the newly opened Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin, centre, and Gareth Whitmore, on the right, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre speaking to a customer in the newly opened Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

Chartered Horticulturist and BBC Radio Foyle gardening expert Gareth Austin, centre, and Gareth Whitmore, on the right, CEO of the Inishowen Cooperative Centre speaking to a customer in the newly opened Co-op Garden Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The newly opened Garden Centre at the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The newly opened Garden Centre at the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

The newly opened Garden Centre at the Inishowen Cooperative Centre in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice