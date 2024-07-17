Check out the pictures from 20 years ago.
1. Moville Vintage Cars 2004 (9).JPG
The Moville Vintage Show in July 2004. Photo: dj
2. Moville Vintage Cars 2004 (10).JPG
The Moville Vintage Show in July 2004. Photo: dj
3. Moville Vintage Cars 2004 (11).JPG
The Moville Vintage Show in July 2004. Photo: dj
4. An Austin Six goes past an appreciative crowd during the vintage rally in Moville. (0607jB24)
An Austin Six goes past an appreciative crowd during the vintage rally in Moville in 2004. (0607jB24) Photo: dj
