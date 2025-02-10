19 photos of hundreds of young people attending the Apprenticeship Fair at Derry's Guildhall

The event was part of Apprenticeship Week 2025, hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Labour Market Partnership. The Northern Ireland wide initiative sought to celebrate and showcase the value of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

The events aimed to highlight the apprenticeship route as an alternative to full time education and allowed prospective employers and candidates to connect and learn more about the options available.

For full details on the Apprenticeship programme visit http://getapprenticeships.me/ or email [email protected].

