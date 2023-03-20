1984 SAS killings in Derry: Redactors have 'run away with themselves' - claim

William Fleming (left) and Danny Doherty were shot dead by the SAS in grounds of Gransha Hospital, Derry in December 1984. (Pacemaker)

Karen Quinlivan KC was speaking at a hearing into the deaths of Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan and William Fleming (19) from the Waterside, who were shot dead in disputed circumstances in the grounds of Gransha Hospital.

The hearing had been told that Public Interest Immunity was being sought on six volumes of material from the PSNI, one volume from the Ministry of Defence and one volume from the security services.

Counsel for the Coroner, Fiona Doherty KC, said that there were issues with some of the requests for immunity as the redactions proposed were 'inconsistent' and sometimes duplicated.

The bodies of William Fleming and Danny Doherty are left covered with white sheets after they were shot dead by the SAS in the grounds of Gransha Hospital on December 6, 1984.

She told the hearing that there two main issues for the inquest to consider.

The first was around the use of force that resulted in the deaths of the two men and the second was around the 'planning and control of the operation.'

Ms Quinlivan, for the Doherty family said there serious concerns about some of the proposed redactions.

She said that as well as reacting the name of the family solicitor, the names of some of the relatives of the dead were also redacted.

She described the process as 'slipshod' and added that when it came to the Ministry of Defence, whoever was deciding what should or should not be disclosed had run away with themselves.

She said this type of thing undermined the process and undermined public confidence in the process.

She said the redactions went as far as removing the fact that the SAS were involved in the shooting.

Ms Quinlivan said that the fact of SAS involvement was well known and quoted the book 'Big Boys Rules' by Mark Urban which covers this particular incident.

She said according to the author, the period of surveillance prior to the shooting was two weeks.

The barrister said that the proposed redactions even covered publications which were in the public domain.

The hearing was also told that statements from some military witnesses should be available by the end of the week.

One witness, Soldier A, who was described as 'pivotal' to the inquest is currently the subject of a medical report to excuse him from giving evidence.

Ms Quinlivan said that the next of kin may want to commission their own report but could not do so until they had sight of the original report.