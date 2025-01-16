Cousins and prospective Model PS pupils James Weir and Kenny Devlin having some fun playing with the sand during Open Day. : .Cousins and prospective Model PS pupils James Weir and Kenny Devlin having some fun playing with the sand during Open Day. : .
20 brilliant photographs of girls and boys enjoying tour of Derry’s Model Primary at school Open Day

By Staff Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 10:13 BST
There was great excitement as girls and boys took a look around the Model Primary at the school’s Open Day on Monday.

Prospective pupils enjoyed playing, painting and making friends at the Model’s nursery while others got a chance to see what it would be like in the ‘Big School’ when they start Primary 1 next year.

Making new friends at the Model PS Open Day on Monday.

This young man takes to making some tea and cake during his visit to the Nursery Class at Monday's Open Day at the Model PS

Testing out the quality of the chairs in the P1 classroom during Open Day at the Model PS.

This young lady showing off her painting talents during Open Day at the Model PS.

