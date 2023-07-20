20 Brilliant pictures of Fame the Musical performances throughout Derry

In preparation for the Millennium Forum Youth Production of Fame the Musical, the young, energetic cast took snippets of the production around Derry on Tuesday, July 18.

The Millennium Forum in collaboration with Arts and Business N.I and Aircoach, chauffeured an audience around Derry to show some highlights of the show, which will take place from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.

The cast performed at the Guildhall, Ebrington Square, Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and the Derry Girls Mural on Orchard Street before ending at the Millennium Forum.

Tickets are on sale from millenniumfourm.co.uk for performances from the 26th – 29th July, or alternatively you can call Box Office on 02871 264455.

