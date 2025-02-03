20 great pictures of the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Formal in January 2005

Our photographer was there to capture the pictures.
1. Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005
Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005
Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005
Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005
Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal