20 great pictures of the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Formal in January 2005

News you can trust since 1772

Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Our photographer was there to capture the pictures.

There was plenty of style and glamour at the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Formal in January 2005.

From left, Matthew Deeney, head boy, Lorna McEleney, head girl, Michael Reid, deputy head boy, and Aoife Deeney, deputy head girl. (1801PG09) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.