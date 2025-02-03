From left, Matthew Deeney, head boy, Lorna McEleney, head girl, Michael Reid, deputy head boy, and Aoife Deeney, deputy head girl. (1801PG09) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.placeholder image
From left, Matthew Deeney, head boy, Lorna McEleney, head girl, Michael Reid, deputy head boy, and Aoife Deeney, deputy head girl. (1801PG09) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.

20 great pictures of the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Formal in January 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
There was plenty of style and glamour at the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Formal in January 2005.

Our photographer was there to capture the pictures.

Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.

1. Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005

Seated, from left, Laura McConnell, Roseanne Dowling, Laura Crowley, Louise Doherty, and Kerrie Ferguson. Standing, from left, Patrick Grant, Michael Caldwell, Dominic McGlynn, and Christopher Donnelly. (1801PG08) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.

2. Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005

Teaching staff from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, enjoy the school formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. (1801PG19) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.

3. Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005

Seated, from left, Emma Morrow, Shauna Cooper, Aisling O'Connor, Theresa Doherty, and Denise Moore. Standing, from left, Cathal Doherty, Niall Barton, Christopher Hegarty, and Kilgar Porter. (1801PG10) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005.

4. Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal January 2005

Seated, from left, Seated, from left, Siobhan McLaughlin, Maria Fullerton, Marion McCarron, Louise Doherty, and Shalane Murphy. Standing, from left, John Duffy, Dean Crumlish, Leah Waldrow, and Lee Stones. (1801PG18) : Scoil Mhuire Formal in January 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice