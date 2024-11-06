DCU's Sharon Doherty pictured with long term members Susanne Cooley and Teresa Cooley on Monday night. : .placeholder image
DCU's Sharon Doherty pictured with long term members Susanne Cooley and Teresa Cooley on Monday night. : .

20 photographs from Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting took place in St Mary’s College

By Jim McCafferty
Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST
The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting took place in St Mary’s College on Monday night.

At the meeting, the directors and volunteers of the largest and oldest credit union in the North reported to the members present on the developments, progress and achievements made during the year ended September 30, 2024.

Here are some pictures from the event.

Derry Credit Union staff Karen Doran and Joanne Barr pictured with Gerard and Ellen Breslin at Monday's AGM at St. Mary's College, Derry. : .

1. Derry Credit Union staff Karen Doran and Joanne Barr pictured with Gerard and Ellen Breslin at Monday's AGM at St. Mary's College, Derry. : The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting

Derry Credit Union staff Karen Doran and Joanne Barr pictured with Gerard and Ellen Breslin at Monday's AGM at St. Mary's College, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Joanne Barr, Derry Credit Union pictured with some members at the AGM. : .

2. Joanne Barr, Derry Credit Union pictured with some members at the AGM. : The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting

Joanne Barr, Derry Credit Union pictured with some members at the AGM. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
.

3. The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting : The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting

. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
The Board of Derry Credit Union pictured at Monday's AGM in St. Mary's College, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. The Board of Derry Credit Union pictured at Monday's AGM in St. Mary's College, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : The Derry Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting

The Board of Derry Credit Union pictured at Monday's AGM in St. Mary's College, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice