20 years ago: 17 great pictures of Moville Vintage Show and Inch Island Blessing of the Fleet in July 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Despite what looked like rain, there were big crowds at the Moville Vintage Show and Inch Island Blessing of the Fleet in July 2005.

Check out the pictures.

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005.

1. moville vintage rally (6).JPG

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005.

2. moville vintage rally (14).JPG

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005.

3. moville vintage rally (5).JPG

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005.

4. moville vintage rally (13).JPG

Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

