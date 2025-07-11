20 years ago: 17 great pictures of Moville Vintage Show and Inch Island Blessing of the Fleet in July 2005
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Despite what looked like rain, there were big crowds at the Moville Vintage Show and Inch Island Blessing of the Fleet in July 2005.
1. moville vintage rally (6).JPG
Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
2. moville vintage rally (14).JPG
Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
3. moville vintage rally (5).JPG
Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
4. moville vintage rally (13).JPG
Moville Vintage Rally in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.