20 years ago: 18 pictures of St Joseph's Boys School and St. Mary's College Prizegivings in October 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
There were plenty of worthy winners at the St Joseph's Boys School and St. Mary's College Prizegivings back in October 2004.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Key Stage III Attendance certificate recipients. (1510C11) : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004

Key Stage III Attendance certificate recipients. (1510C11) : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

2. St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004 : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004

St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

3. St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004 : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004

St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Year 8 class prizewinners. Included is Mr.Jude McCrossan, Year Head. (1510C12) : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004.

4. Year 8 class prizewinners. Included is Mr.Jude McCrossan, Year Head. (1510C12) : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004

Year 8 class prizewinners. Included is Mr.Jude McCrossan, Year Head. (1510C12) : St Joseph's Boys School Prizegiving October 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

