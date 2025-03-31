20 years ago: 37 great pictures of the 2005 Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade

With floats, bands and lots of fun, there has always been something for everyone and 2005 was no different.
Take a look back at these pictures from 20 years ago.
St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005
St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Buncrana's 'Desperate Housewives'. From left are Jadzia Wojtach, Mairead Doherty, Siobhan Doherty and Orla Barr.
Buncrana's 'Desperate Housewives'. From left are Jadzia Wojtach, Mairead Doherty, Siobhan Doherty and Orla Barr. (1803C22) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
A large snake slithers the streets of Buncrana looking for St. Patrick.
A large snake slithers the streets of Buncrana looking for St. Patrick. (1803C44) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Buncrana pantomine cast all smiles for the camera.
Buncrana pantomine cast all smiles for the camera. (1803C28) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
