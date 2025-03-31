St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.
20 years ago: 37 great pictures of the 2005 Buncrana St Patrick's Day Parade

By Laura Glenn
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:50 BST
The Buncrana Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is always one of the biggest events in the town’s event calendar.

With floats, bands and lots of fun, there has always been something for everyone and 2005 was no different.

Take a look back at these pictures from 20 years ago.

St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.

Buncrana's 'Desperate Housewives'. From left are Jadzia Wojtach, Mairead Doherty, Siobhan Doherty and Orla Barr. (1803C22) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.

2. Buncrana's 'Desperate Housewives'. From left are Jadzia Wojtach, Mairead Doherty, Siobhan Doherty and Orla Barr. (1803C22)

Buncrana's 'Desperate Housewives'. From left are Jadzia Wojtach, Mairead Doherty, Siobhan Doherty and Orla Barr. (1803C22)

A large snake slithers the streets of Buncrana looking for St. Patrick. (1803C44) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.

3. A large snake slithers the streets of Buncrana looking for St. Patrick. (1803C44)

A large snake slithers the streets of Buncrana looking for St. Patrick. (1803C44)

Buncrana pantomine cast all smiles for the camera. (1803C28) : St Patrick's Day Buncrana 2005.

4. Buncrana pantomine cast all smiles for the camera. (1803C28)

Buncrana pantomine cast all smiles for the camera. (1803C28)

