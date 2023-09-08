20 YEARS ON: 108 Adorable pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003
20 years ago these wee ones started primary 1 and had their picture featured in the ‘Journal’.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
1. 20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003
20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. 20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003
20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. 20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003
20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. 20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003
20 YEARS ON: Pictures of Derry children starting primary 1 in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive