20 YEARS ON: 6 Pictures of Lumen Christi formal in Derry in November 2003

20 years ago this week these students in Lumen Christi College attended the formal.
Pictures from the Derry Journal archive.
1. Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003
Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003
Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003
Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003
Lumen Christi Formal in November 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive