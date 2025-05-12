21 brilliant photos of the Northlands 50th anniversary yoga event in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 12th May 2025, 16:39 BST
There was a large turnout, in Ebrington Square on Saturday morning, for the Northlands Well Being Yoga event lead by John Bell. The event was part of the Northlands 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

There was a large turnout, in Ebrington Square on Saturday morning, for the Northlands Well Being Yoga event lead by John Bell. The event was part of the Northlands 50th Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants at the Northlands Well Being Yoga event held in Ebrington Square on Saturday morning. The event was part of the Northlands 50th Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney

Participant at the Northlands Well Being Yoga event held in Ebrington Square on Saturday morning. The event was part of the Northlands 50th Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney

Participant at the Northlands Well Being Yoga event held in Ebrington Square on Saturday morning. The event was part of the Northlands 50th Anniversary Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney

