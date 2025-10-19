21 great action pictures from Slaughtmanus V Doire Trasna Junior Championship at Celtic Park in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Oct 2025, 19:09 BST
All the action as Slaughtmanus and Doire Trasna met in the Junior Football Championship at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Included are the Under 12 players who took to the field at half-time.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Slaughtmanus players ce;berate winning the Derry Junior Football Championship Joe Brolly Cup at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Slaughtmanus players and fans celebrate winning the Derry Junior Football Championship Joe Brolly Cup after defeating Doire Trasna, in Celtic Park, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Slaughtmanus captain Oran Carton lifts the Derry Junior Football Championship Joe Brolly Cup at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Slaughtmanus players celebrate winning the Derry Junior Football Championship Joe Brolly Cup at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

