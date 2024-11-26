Here are 21 great photos of Derry people enjoying the Bowling Alley, The Rocking Chair and Lifford Races in late 2004
Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty & Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley. Photo: dj
Staff from the lab at Altnagelvin were snapped enjoying a game of bowls and a few beers at the Bowling Alley in late 2004. L-R: Daniel Gallagher, Zoe O’Donnell, Mark Leonard & Shane McFadden. Photo: dj
Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid. Photo: dj
Diane Harkin, Fiona O’Donnell and Cara Rooney were snapped in Martha’s Vineyard in late 2004. Photo: dj
