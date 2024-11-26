A Girls night out at the bowling alley for Kirsty Barr, Gemma Mitchell, Michelle Crawford and Roberta Nicholl.A Girls night out at the bowling alley for Kirsty Barr, Gemma Mitchell, Michelle Crawford and Roberta Nicholl.
21 great photos of Derry people enjoying the Bowling Alley, The Rocking Chair and Lifford Races in late 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
There was plenty to celebrate in late 2004 and the Journal photographer was there to capture it all.

Here are 21 great photos of Derry people enjoying the Bowling Alley, The Rocking Chair and Lifford Races in late 2004

Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty &amp; Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley.

Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty &amp; Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley. Photo: dj

Staff from the lab at Altnagelvin were snapped enjoying a game of bowls and a few beers at the Bowling Alley in late 2004. L-R: Daniel Gallagher, Zoe O’Donnell, Mark Leonard &amp; Shane McFadden.

Staff from the lab at Altnagelvin were snapped enjoying a game of bowls and a few beers at the Bowling Alley in late 2004. L-R: Daniel Gallagher, Zoe O’Donnell, Mark Leonard &amp; Shane McFadden. Photo: dj

Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid.

Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid. Photo: dj

Diane Harkin, Fiona O’Donnell and Cara Rooney were snapped in Martha’s Vineyard in late 2004.

Diane Harkin, Fiona O’Donnell and Cara Rooney were snapped in Martha’s Vineyard in late 2004. Photo: dj

