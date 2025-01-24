The New Year Gathering saw Banyan Theatre stage its new show ‘Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite’.
The show took families on a playful journey with dancing bugs, silly spiders and crazy caterpillars all brought to life through puppetry, storytelling and physical theatre.
Saturday’s event was part of Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create Programme, funded by The Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Fund.
1. The Mad Scientist (aka Peter E. Davidson) entertaining the audience at Saturday's Feile event in New Gate Arts and Culture Centre, Derry.
2. A section of the audience enjoying Saturday's performance at New Gate.
3. Brother and sister Isaac and Eliza Thompson pictured with members of the Banyan Theatre Group after Saturday's debut production of 'Don't Let The Bed Bugs Bite', a Feile event held at New Gate Arts Centre, The Fountain, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Even the facepainters Aimee and Laura Kennedy enjoyed the Féile’s New Year Gathering event - Banyan Theatre’s “Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite” at Newgate on Saturday.
