What's yours? Bar staff at Downey's back in 2003.

21 pictures from Karaoke Night at Derry's Downeys / Sugar nightclub in May 2003

We’re rewinding 20 years to May 2003 in Derry and it’s time for the ‘Make This Your Moment’ Grand Karaoke Finale at Downeys/ Sugar nightclub. The big hits at the time included Evanescence’s Bring Me Back to Life, TATu’s All The Things She Said and Mickey Joe Harte’s We’ve Got The World Tonight, while Christina Aguilera was slowing things down with her ballad, Beautiful.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:37 BST

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Linda Cooper (right) Karaoke seni-finalist with her friends.

1.

Linda Cooper (right) Karaoke seni-finalist with her friends.

Conor Tierney performs for the crowd after reaching the Grand Final.

2.

Conor Tierney performs for the crowd after reaching the Grand Final.

Enjoying te craic at Downeys.

3.

Enjoying te craic at Downeys.

Friends in Sugar lending their support.

4.

Friends in Sugar lending their support.

